Ivanovic: This is Chelsea's best chance to win league

After winning the Premier League under Carlo Ancelotti in 2009-10, Chelsea have finished nine, 25 and 14 points behind eventual champions Manchester United, Manchester City and United again respectively in each of the past three seasons.

Chelsea have only lost twice in the Premier League this term and extended their unbeaten home league record under Jose Mourinho to 67 matches.

A 3-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday saw Mourinho's men keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal and Ivanovic has talked up the club's chances of lasting the distance.

"This is our best chance, but we have to be careful," he told the Daily Star. "We must carry on this way and fight for every game and every point.

"At this stage in the years before we would always be trailing by a lot of points, but we are up there now and this has given us an opportunity (to win the title).

"It's a good thing when you go into each game feeling you are there and right at the top.

"We have improved as a team but we have to show it in every game."

Ivanovic has started every game for Chelsea this season in the Premier League, scoring one goal and helping to keep four clean sheets.