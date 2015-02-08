Ivanovic: No Chelsea let up in bid for league title

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was victorious for the first time in five attempts at Villa Park on Saturday, as full-back Ivanovic's wonderful left-foot volley in the 66th minute secured a 2-1 win.

With Manchester City having only drawn 1-1 with Hull City, leaders Chelsea stretched their lead to seven points at the top of the table.

Ivanovic, though, was quick to stress that the London club can ill afford to rest on their laurels.

"We cannot be relaxed. This is a massive three points for us," he told Chelsea's official website.

"The game was very tough but at the end of the day I think we deserved three points.

"We don't have time to relax even one second. There are 14 games to go and we must stay focused. Seven points is big but this can change quickly."

Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Wednesday, when they welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge.