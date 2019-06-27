Ivorian star won’t say Seri for performances in Egypt

Jean Michael Seri has brushed off criticism of his performances for Ivory Coast ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations clash with Morocco.

Ivory Coast began their bid to regain the title they won in 2015, when Morocco coach Herve Renard was in charge of the Elephants, with a hard-fought 1-0 win over South Africa.

But Fulham midfielder Seri came in for some criticism, with the Ivorian media complaining that the former Nice man does not produce the same consistency for his country as he does at club level.

“I am not (on) social networks,” Seri said at a pre-match press conference reported by sports.abidjan.net. “So the critics, I do not see them.

“But at the same time, I know that when you criticise a player, you expect a lot from him. I am a man before being a player.

“Critics… it’s normal. I take them positively.”

Seri, who has been linked with a move this summer following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League, admitted that the first game “was not easy” for him.

Morocco’s Karim El Ahmadi is hoping for a memorable international swansong.

The 63-times capped former Aston Villa midfielder was introduced as a second-half substitute in the opening 1-0 win over Namibia.

The 34-year-old, who is now playing in Saudi Arabia, will retire from international football after the tournament.

“These are my last games with the Morocco team,” El Ahmadi told Fox Sports ahead of the Cairo clash on Friday.

“We hope to go right to the end.”