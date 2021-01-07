Jack Emmett leaves Harrogate to focus on health

Harrogate have announced midfielder Jack Emmett has left the club to focus on his recovery from chronic fatigue.

Emmett, 27, has won two promotions with Harrogate and has made 229 appearances in all competitions since progressing through their youth system.

Town boss Simon Weaver said: “His recent issue has saddened us all, but we respect his views and his health is of paramount importance.

“He’s been with me for 11 years here and we have always shared a good bond. I’ll always think highly of Jack and the door is always open for him at Town, he is very much still a part of our family.”

Emmett was named the club’s joint player of the year alongside skipper Josh Falkingham when Harrogate won promotion to the National League in 2018.

He was an unused substitute at Wembley in August when Town beat Notts County in the National League play-off final to win promotion to the English Football League for the first time in their history.

Emmett, who is taking an indefinite break from football as he focuses on his illness, said: “Thank you to the club and to everyone who has supported me during my time here.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I have loved every minute, but I know this is the right decision for my health moving forward.

“Hopefully one day I will be able to fully recover and return to the game.”