Jack Ross says Hibernian form more relevant than derby win ahead of Hearts clash

Jack Ross insists Hibernian’s “relentless” form rather than recent derby success gives him encouragement for the visit of Hearts on Tuesday night.

Hibs beat their Edinburgh rivals, who are bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership, 2-0 in the their last meeting on Boxing Day at Tynecastle.

However, Ross prefers to focus on his side’s 2020 form which has brought just one defeat in 11 matches in all competitions with four wins and a draw in their last five games and 15 goals scored.

“There has been a lot of football played since (Boxing Day) and I would point more towards recent performances and results to helping us more than that game,” said the Hibs manager, who described the semi-final draw against their Edinburgh rivals in the William Hill Scottish Cup as “exciting.”

“At that point we were still a bit up and down, certainly more up and down than we are now.

“That was in between losing to Rangers at home where we were poor and losing to Livingston away when we were poor.

“Although in that game in isolation we did well and came out on the right end of the result, we were probably still searching for our best form at the time.

“So I think more so the fact that we are in such good form, kind of relentless form at the moment is the biggest thing to take in to the game.”

Ross insists that Hearts’ 1-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Rangers at Tynecastle on Saturday will not affect the way he views the game.

The former St Mirren and Sunderland boss said: “Not really, because we are respectful of the opposition regardless of where they are in the league, whether they are bottom of the league or the top of the league.

“But we do put a lot of emphasis on what we can do and at the moment we are doing that well.

“A lot of stuff, for us, is about what we want to do in the game and what we have done well recently.”

Paul McGinn used to watch brother John play for Hibs in the Edinburgh derby before the Scotland midfielder moved to Aston Villa and he is looking forward to experiencing it for himself.

“It is a fierce derby but it’s what you like,” said the 29-year-old full-back, who joined the Easter Road club from St Mirren in January.

“I know everyone says that no one should be given so much abuse but it adds to it, I like it.

“I don’t mind being on the receiving end. I just hope I’m on the receiving end at the start and not the end – hopefully that means they have gone home.”