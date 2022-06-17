Jake Clarke-Salter makes QPR switch after Chelsea release

Jake Clarke-Salter said he was “over the moon” after joining QPR on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old defender joins the club on a free transfer following his release by Chelsea, having had previous loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham and Coventry.

He told the QPR website: “I am over the moon, it’s a permanent deal and it’s time for me to settle down and progress in my career.

“It’s totally different to a loan move because this is my home and I am fully focused on doing great things with this club.

“This is a big step for me and one I am totally ready for.”

Former England Under-21 captain Clarke-Salter is manager Michael Beale’s first signing of the summer and the pair have previously worked together earlier in the defender’s development.

“I’m delighted that Jake has signed for our club,” Beale told the club website.

“The work behind the scenes to recruit him has been excellent from everyone involved. He is a player that was identified very quickly as one that we feel is a great fit and we are very happy he chose to sign for QPR as he was a player that had a lot of options this summer.

“He is a player that I really enjoyed working with, and that relationship and connection we have is a big reason for wanting him here at QPR.”