James seeks December surge to lift United’s season

Manchester United forward Daniel James is targeting the victory over Aston Villa that could ignite the club’s season.

The Red Devils’ form has been patchy and they have won only four of their 13 Premier League games, placing them just three points above Sunday’s opponents at Old Trafford.

With clashes against Tottenham and Manchester City continuing a run of three games in seven days, James knows the value of securing three points against a Villa side boosted by their 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

Daniel James sees the chance for United to kick-start their season (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s very important. I think December and after Christmas, it really opens out,” James told the club’s official website.

“This is our chance to go on a good run and keep doing the things right that we’ve been doing.

“This season Villa have really surprised people. I played against them last season. They’re a very good team and they’ve still got a lot of the players they did last season, but obviously they’ve added a lot of good players as well.

“They’ve come from a good win on Monday night and we’re preparing hard for it.

“They’ve got great qualities and that’s something we’re going to look at and we’ll try and get a stamp on it.”

Jack Grealish, left, has flourished on the big stage (Nick Potts/PA)

James is an admirer of Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, who has transferred the outstanding form he showed in the Championship last season into the top flight.

“As you’ve seen in the week, he got a lot of praise. He’s a great player. The things he did last season were very good,” James said.

“Obviously, he’s taken it into the Premier League and I’m sure people think he can do it at the top level.”