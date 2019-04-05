Jamie Lindsay rescues draw for leaders Ross County

Jamie Lindsay grabbed a vital stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with nearest rivals Dundee United at Dingwall to keep Ross County on course for the Ladbrokes Championship title.

Pavol Safranko netted United’s opener in the 12th minute, driving home his 12th of the season – and his first for almost two months – from 15 yards after being teed up by Ian Harkes following a mistake in the home defence.

Scott Fox kept County in the hunt with a fine save just before the break, denying Peter Pawlett, while Paul McMullan struck a post 11 minutes from time.

Joshua Mullin appeared to have spurned the home side’s best chance in the 84th minute, only for Lindsay to fire home from close range in the fourth minute of stoppage time to keep County five points ahead of United.