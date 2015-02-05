Janmaat wants settled Newcastle to hit form

Despite speculation regarding the future of midfielder Moussa Sissoko, defender David Santon was the only first-team regular to leave as he returned to Inter on loan.

Five players, Gael Bigirimana, Haris Vuckic, Kevin Mbabu, Remie Streete and Shane Ferguson, joined Scottish side Rangers in loan moves on Monday.

But, with the core of the side intact and John Carver - who claimed his first win in a 3-0 victory at Hull City last Saturday - confirmed as head coach until the end of the season, Janmaat feels Newcastle are in a good position to start a winning streak.

Stoke are the visitors to St James' Park on Sunday in a game that Janmaat has identified as one Newcastle can take all three points from.

"We can put our minds at rest now. We know what we have here and who is the head coach," Janmaat said.

"It was a good win [at Hull] - it was very important to get it because we'd had a few bad results so needed to stop the run.

"We hope to put a run together now after Hull, a run like before Christmas is what we are hoping for.

"The top 10 is the main target we have to reach, Stoke is a good game for us at home then Crystal Palace away - they are good games to take some points."