The 'tartan' Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit has dropped - and Adidas have nailed it

The Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit has been released by Adidas, with the classic black and white stripes having a modern twist.

With plenty of 2025/26 Premier League kits being released, clubs are already getting optimistic about what the new campaign might bring. Newcastle had a fantastic season in 2024/25, winning their first major English trophy in 70 years.

For some fans, the new kit has a quirky design that makes it a must buy; for others, it may be too much of a change...

The Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit divided opinion when it leaked - but it looks fantastic now it's out

Alexander Isak in the new shirt (Image credit: Adidas / Newcastle United)

This one caused a lot of noise when rumours of a ‘tartan’ pattern dropped – but Adidas haven't destroyed the Geordie stripes after all.

Newcastle United's new home shirt features a design that is inspired by a shepherd's plaid graphic – and all it means is that the well-known black and white has been tweaked slightly to have a chequered detail within each stripe.

OUT TOMORROW Adidas Newcastle United home shirt 2025/26: £85 at Adidas UK Adidas took a terrible-sounding idea and made it better, producing one of the classiest kits of the summer with an easy twist on black-and-white stripes.

The twist could really have divided fans if done badly but thankfully, it's handled really well with sky-blue tints over the shirt itself and Adidas's Three Stripes blending nicely into the shoulders.

It is the first time since 2015/16, when Puma added a blue tint to the bottom of the home strip, that a Newcastle shirt has not had plain block coloured black and white stripes.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a reference of ‘Howay the Lads’ on the back of the neck with this one, too – and as Adidas launch their first women's collection for the Toon, those women's kits have ‘Howay the Lasses’.

There's blue within the collar and on the cuffs, too, tying this one all together nicely.

Image 1 of 6 Adidas Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Adidas / Newcastle United) Adidas Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Adidas / Newcastle United) Adidas Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Adidas / Newcastle United) Adidas Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Adidas / Newcastle United) Adidas Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Adidas / Newcastle United) Adidas Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Adidas / Newcastle United)

“This season’s kit launch is about more than just what our players wear on the pitch, it’s about supporting our community,” Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Newcastle United said of the shirt.

“Building on our home kit foundation donation initiative of last year, this year, for every adult home, away and third shirt sold through official club channels before the end of August we’ll be donating £5 to the Newcastle United Foundation.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it is bold from Adidas to move away from the traditional stripes, but it surely won't divide opinion too much when it's handled this tastefully.