Janssen: Ajax and PSV were never going to pay as much as Tottenham

New Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has made it clear that a transfer to Ajax or PSV was never a realistic option due to AZ's hefty asking price.

Tottenham paid in excess of €2million to secure the services of the Netherlands international and Janssen feels neither of the Eredivisie giants would have been willing to pay such a transfer fee.

"PSV and Ajax were never going to pay €20million," the 22-year-old told De Volkskrant.

"AZ made a move to one of those clubs impossible.

"Plus Ajax and PSV never made a formal approach."

Janssen publicly voiced his dismay with AZ's reluctance to sell after they turned down Tottenham's initial bid, but he does not blame his former team for their stance during negotiations.

"Sometimes you have to stand up for yourself," Janssen added.

"AZ refused to name an asking price and that annoyed me. They explained afterward that it was all part of the game, but I had to look after my own interests.

"AZ wanted to get as much money as possible out of the deal. But you can only say they did a good job there. There is no bad blood between us whatsoever. I owe a lot to AZ."

The prolific attacker faces stiff competition from Harry Kane for the striker position at Tottenham, but he is confident he will get plenty of game time.

"Spurs will be playing about 60 games in 2016-17 in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup," Janssen stressed.

"That's why they were so keen to bring in an extra striker. There will be plenty of games. And I think I could play alongside Kane as well."