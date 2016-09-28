Januzaj blow for Sunderland

Sunderland attacker Adnan Januzaj is set to miss at least six weeks due to an ankle injury.

Januzaj, on loan from Manchester United, suffered the injury in his side's 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Scans confirmed the 21-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The club said Januzaj had been ruled out for a minimum of six weeks.

He has made six Premier League appearances for struggling Sunderland, who are bottom of the table with just one point.

David Moyes' men host West Brom on Saturday.