Classic Football Shirts and Jameson collaborate to celebrate 5 iconic Football League away shirts

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Five teams from the Football League have had away kits from their past branded on a Jameson Whiskey bottle

Jameson and Classic Football Shirts whiskey bottles for Football League clubs
(Image credit: Jameson/Classic Football Shirts)

Classic Football Shirts and whiskey brand Jameson have come together to create bespoke bottles for five Football League teams, celebrating iconic away kits from each side's history.

Away kits featured on the five Jameson bottles come from Leicester City, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton and Tranmere Rovers, with Classic Football Shirts designing them. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1