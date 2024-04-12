Classic Football Shirts and Jameson collaborate to celebrate 5 iconic Football League away shirts

Classic Football Shirts and whiskey brand Jameson have come together to create bespoke bottles for five Football League teams, celebrating iconic away kits from each side's history.

Away kits featured on the five Jameson bottles come from Leicester City, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton and Tranmere Rovers, with Classic Football Shirts designing them.

But why away shirts? Well, that's because some of the greatest moments in a club's history might not come in their home colours, with the partnership attempting to pay homage to that particular notion.

‘'The beauty of away shirts is that they don't always show off the recognised club colours, meaning these shirts are associated with particular moments, creating great on the road memories for fans," Gary Bierton of Classic Football Shirts said.

"We wanted to honour these away day memories and the players that wore them, by picking out some of the best jerseys across the EFL clubs. Hopefully fans will enjoy these replica kit bottles, reminiscing over the good (and bad!) games."

Leicester's bottle focuses on their popular green away kit from the 1983/84 season, which was proudly worn by Gary Lineker, while Sunderland's is the white strip they wore during the 1992 FA Cup final.

The Tranmere bottle (Image credit: Jameson/Classic Football Shirts)

The bespoke Charlton bottle celebrates the away kit they wore during their first season in the Premier League in 1998/99, with Portsmouth's yellow kit from the same season also included. Finally, Tranmere's away kit from their 1991 third division play-off final win features on their bottle.

“Seeing the vast collection of classic football shirts, from away matches embedded in the memories of fans from 72 clubs, got our creative juices flowing and we couldn’t help but reminisce on our own favourite away days," Jameson's UK brand director, Josh Mcarthy, said.

"An away match brings fans together in such a unique and special way, it’s the same kind of inship you experience when cracking open a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey to share stories with your mates. And so, our partnership was born, so grab your favourite design, crack it open with friends and relive the memories of your favourite match days on the road."