Sunderland 'Til I Die: Everything we know about Season 3

Sunderland ’Til I Die is back – and these days, you can’t fire up a streaming service without being inundated with sporting documentaries.

Whether it’s the world's most high-profile clubs, the largest sporting events or the biggest personalities, it seems like everything and everyone has their own fly-on-the-wall series. Sunderland ’Til I Die, however, was one of the first series’ to come out of this golden age of sporting documentaries and for many, it was the best.

Finally, almost four years on from the show’s second season, a third and final batch of episodes have dropped. The Black Cats’ eventful recent history has provided the programme’s makers with plenty of material, so what can fans expect from the documentary’s swansong?

When is Sunderland ’Til I Die released?

The third - and final - season of Sunderland ’Til I Die was released on February 13, 2024, so is available to be streamed now.

This final season consists of three episodes, which all dropped at the same time.

How can I watch Sunderland ’Til I Die?

As was the case with seasons one and two, this third instalment is again on Netflix.

What will Sunderland ’Til I Die focus on this season?

The first season of Sunderland ’Til I Die was told against the backdrop of the Black Cats’ 2017/18 Championship season, documenting managerial and ownership changes ahead of what was a second successive relegation, leaving the team in League One.

Season two soon followed and told the story of the club’s unsuccessful attempt to win promotion from the third tier in the 2018/19 season.

Now, viewers have been given access to the 2021/22 campaign, during which the Black Cats finally returned to the second tier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That means a first appearance in the series for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who became the youngest chairman in English football, when he took charge at the age of 23 in February 2021, while there will also be a number of familiar faces on display, as a host of the fans that we were introduced to in seasons one and two return.

We also get to pay tribute to supporters and staff members who have sadly passed away and get some insight into life off the pitch for the players, including their charity efforts and some inspiring stories of how they got where they are today.

To add to the drama, there is also a mid-season managerial change to contend with, before a late-season run on the pitch that lets the series sign off in a Hollywood manner.

