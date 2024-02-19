Sunderland manager Michael Beale departs following handshake of death - after just four wins in 12 games

Sunderland have parted company with manager Michael Beale, after managing just four wins from the 12 games he managed them across all competitions.

Beale leaves Sunderland 10th in the Championship, four points outside of the play-off places, despite taking over from Tony Mowbray on December 18, 2023.

While failure to beat struggling sides such as Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Huddersfield all came under Beale's stewardship, the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round at the start of January was also a particularly painful moment of his brief tenure.

Beale leaves Sunderland in 10th (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Beale's lasting image came during the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham on Saturday, after he failed to shake the hand of the substituted dull-back Trai Hume as he left the pitch. Hume extended his arm for his manager, but Beale ignored him – causing plenty of outrage and criticism online.

The departing-Sunderland gaffer took to social media to apologise on Sunday, though it seems that action may have compounded his unconvincing start to life on Wearside and been a catalyst for today's departure.

“Trai Hume is a fantastic player for our club,” Beale said via social media on Saturday. “He gives everything for his teammates and the staff. I wasn’t aware that I missed his handshake until being asked about it post game. I immediately went to see him to apologise.

Beale refused to shake Hume's hand (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Trai passed a fitness test this morning to play the game and I cannot hold him in higher regard as a man or professional. He is an example of everything that is good about a young footballer and our team.”

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will now look to appoint the club's third manager of the 2023/24 season, as they look to make the play-offs and return to the Premier League.

Will Still has quickly emerged as the favourite according to Instant Casino, though he was approached prior to Beale's December appointment. Steve Cooper, Paul Heckingbottom, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney are also listed among the odds.

Though a tall order, the Black Cats will fancy their chances considering talented players like Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil are still among the young squad and playing at a high level.

