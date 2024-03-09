WATCH: Jobe Bellingham scores stunning long-range strike reminiscent of brother Jude Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham scored a stunning strike from distance for Sunderland against Southampton in the Championship on Saturday which was reminiscent of one of his brother Jude's at Real Madrid.

Outside the area on the left side, Bellingham took a couple of steps inside and curled a fantastic effort into the top corner.

The midfielder's sixth league goal of the season was not enough to salvage anything for Sunderland in a 4-2 defeat for the Mackems on the south coast, but it was another glimpse at the special talents of this young man.

Jobe is two years younger than brother Jude and both started out at Birmingham City.

While Jude joined Borussia Dortmund and later Real Madrid, Jobe left Birmingham for Sunderland last summer.

It has been reported that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the younger man, too, who has represented England at Under-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 level.

For his part, Jude will not be in action for Real Madrid again in LaLiga for a while after he was handed a two-match ban following his red card in the 2-2 draw at Valencia last weekend.

Bellingham was sent off for his protests after he thought he had given Madrid a dramatic late winner, only for his effort to be ruled out as the final whistle had been blown moments earler.

He will miss the matches against Celta Vigo and Osasuna, starting with the game against the Galicians at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

