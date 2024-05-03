Ada Hegerberg urges FIFA to take injury burden off players amid 'old men' jab

By Steven Chicken
Contributions from
Richard Laverty
 published

The Lyon and Norway goalscoring sensation has been vocal about the need for greater examination of the women's game's ACL epidemic

Ada Hegerberg Ballon d'or women's

All-time Women’s Champions League top goalscorer Ada Hegerberg wants to extend her tally to unbreakable levels after putting her injury troubles in the past.

The Norwegian international has revealed she had to stick to her guns to overcome an ACL injury and a stress fracture in her left tibia that ruled her out a total of 21 months, including the entire 2020/21 season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

With contributions from