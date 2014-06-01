Japan squad happy with the heat in Miami

With temperatures set to hover around 30 degrees Celsius over the next week and the humidity unlikely to drop below 60 per cent, Japan are set for an intense acclimatisation period in the United States.

Japan are set to play two friendlies while in Florida - against Costa Rica on Monday and Zambia on Friday - before they head to Brazil, and Nagatomo can already see the benefits of training in Miami.

"This is going to be a good chance of simulation of Brazil, said to be hot and humid climate similar to environment of Brazil," the Inter full-back told the Japanese Football Association's website.

Kakitani agreed, while the Cerezo Osaka midfielder claimed he could improve his fitness before Japan play their opening game of the World Cup against Ivory Coast in Pernambuco on June 14.

"This place is perfect for getting ourselves used to the time difference as it is the same time zone as Brazil," the 24-year-old said.

"I'm gradually beginning to feel the tournament is coming up soon. Firstly I have to make better body condition."

Meanwhile, Manchester United attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa declared he will take on a leadership role in Brazil.

Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni has named just five players in their 30s for the World Cup and will need the likes of Kagawa, Nagatomo and Milan's Keisuke Honda to impart their experience at the top levels of European football to their international teammates.

While Kagawa's time with United has not gone exactly to plan, the 25-year-old has promised to 'lead' Japan when they play Ivory Coast, Greece and Colombia in Group C.

"I have a strong will for this tournament and I should be the one to lead the team," Kagawa said.