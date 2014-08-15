Jardim stresses the need for Monaco victory

The Portuguese, who replaced Claudio Ranieri in charge of last season's Ligue 1 runners-up in June, saw his first competitive game as Monaco coach end in a surprising 2-1 home loss last weekend.

Jardim will have been happy that champions Paris Saint-Germain also dropped points - they were held 2-2 at Reims - but knows a victory is essential this weekend to kick-start his tenure.

"It is urgent that we win as soon as possible," Jardim said on Friday. "We want to produce a quality game and be ambitious.

"The goal before every game is to win, at Monaco or elsewhere.

"We must fix what did not work last Sunday."

Jardim also hinted star striker Falcao may start after scoring having come on as a substitute against Lorient, while midfielder Jeremy Toulalan could earn a recall.