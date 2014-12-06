Jardim: Toulouse win good for Monaco confidence

Under the Portuguese coach Monaco struggled for early season form with only one win in the first five games, however things have picked up since and Friday's win sees them climb to seventh in the table.

Dimitar Berbatov struck twice at the Stade Municipal to claim all three points, the Bulgarian netting in a goal in each half as Monaco moved four points behind third-placed Lyon - although they do have a game in hand.

Jardim was delighted with his side's display and believes confidence is beginning to return at the principality club.

"The victory was important for the confidence of the team," he said. "It's a good win after a good game.

"Toulouse exerted some pressure in the first fifteen minutes of the second half but the rest of the time we controlled it.

"We are more used to playing three matches in a week than Toulouse and it helped us."

Monaco's attentions now turn to the UEFA Champions League clash with Zenit on Tuesday, when Jardim's side need to avoid defeat to progress to the last 16.

"We'll see which players I have at my disposal for this match against Zenit," he added. "Until tonight Toulouse was the most important game and now it is that of Tuesday against the Zenit."