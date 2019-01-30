Jardim's cause boosted as Monaco sign Napoli's Vinicius on loan

Struggling Monaco have bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of Carlos Vinicius from Napoli until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old signed permanently for Napoli in July after impressing with Real Queluz in Portugal's second tier last term, and he was swiftly sent out on loan to Rio Ave.

In 14 Primeira Liga matches for Rio Ave, the attacking midfielder has scored eight goals, a figure beaten by only Haris Seferovic, Bas Dost and Dyego Sousa.

Vinicius joins Monaco during a period of upheaval, having just seen the return of coach Leonardo Jardim following the sacking of Thierry Henry.

Monaco are embroiled in a relegation battle after winning just 15 points from 22 matches, leaving them 19th in the table.

The Brazilian is the club's sixth arrival of the January transfer window, following Cesc Fabregas, Fode Ballo-Toure, Naldo, Gelson Martins and William Vainqueur.