Jarvis idolised Ryan Giggs

The Wolves winger was called up to the England squad for the Euro 2012 qualifier in Wales for the first time at the weekend.

Nicky said: “Giggs is Matt’s all-time hero. He always used to watch him in live matches and I’m sure he’d have had Giggs posters in his room.

“How will he react now to training with the Rooneys of this world? He’ll be delighted to be involved with the best players in the country. He has achieved it by hard work and respect.”

Jarvis has experienced a rapid rise since being released by Millwall as an apprentice. Impressing after Gillingham signed him up, he joined Wolves in 2007 and helped the Molineux club reach the Premier League in 2009 and was a key player as they consolidated their place last season.

This season has been tougher but Jarvis has continued to impress with six assists and four league goals, the latest being Saturday's classy winner at Aston Villa shortly before England coach Fabio Capello’s call-up.

Jarvis, who hopes to be the first Wolves player to be capped by England since club legend Steve Bull more than 20 years ago, is confident he can make the step up in class having trained with the England squad for the first time.

“I was more speechless than anything, it was kind of like having your first day of school again,” said 24-year-old Jarvis. “But they made me feel welcome.”

“I can play on the right or the left so hopefully I can do well,” added Jarvis.



By Robin Cottle