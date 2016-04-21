Javi Martinez backs Muller for Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez feels Thomas Muller deserves to be among the candidates for the FIFA Ballon d'Or following his fine performances at both international and club level.

Muller had to settle for sixth place in last year's vote, with Lionel Messi beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the prestigious individual award.

However, Martinez believes it is inevitable Muller will get closer to winning the trophy for his performances in 2016.

"Thomas should be considered for the Ballon d'Or," Martinez told reporters.

"He has done some fantastic things over the past few years. Not just at international level at World Cups and European championships, but also at club level.

"He will definitely be on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or and he will be getting closer to top spot step by step."

Martinez was also full of praise for Arturo Vidal, who has been a key figure for Bayern in recent weeks.

"Arturo is possibly our most important and decisive player in the Champions League," he added.

"He runs a lot, wins his personal duels and is very dangerous going forward. His aggressive attitude is a real plus for us. He always gives his all.

"He is enjoying himself out there and is a big threat to any opponent. Sometimes he has to control his temper, though."