Javi Martinez: Bayern Munich have embraced Guardiola's philosophy

Javi Martinez believes Bayern Munich have fully embraced Pep Guardiola's philosophy this season.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have been in sublime form early in the 2015-16 campaign and hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the league table.

Martinez is not surprised by Bayern's fine start and believes a combination of Guardiola's style of play and the team's collective hunger for success is behind their strong performances in what is the former Barcelona coach's third season in charge.

"The reason that we have made such a great start to the season is that we have embraced Pep's style. We have made it our own," the Spain international told the Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"We want to press our opponents as high up the pitch as possible. We want to put pressure on the ball and create a lot of chances.

"Our start has been incredible. We are really hungry for success and our attitude has been key."

Bayern have been plagued by injuries this term, but Martinez feels they now have the depth to cope with the absence of players such as Franck Ribery and Mario Gotze.

"We were missing Arjen Robben and Ribery last season. Now Arjen is back and two great players have come in with Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa."

Bayern are away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Friday.