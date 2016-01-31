Javi Martinez calms serious injury fears

Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez has moved to calm fears that he has suffered a potentially serious injury.

The 27-year-old was left out of the matchday squad to face Hoffenheim on Sunday and conflicting reports in Germany and Spain suggested he could be out for between four weeks and three months after damaging a knee ligament again.

While Martinez has not offered a more accurate time frame on his recovery, he has stressed the problem is not a serious one and expects to make a return to action sooner than feared.

"Thank you all for caring! fortunately it's not a serious injury #Backsoon," he posted via his official Twitter account.

Bayern are struggling for defensive numbers, with Jerome Boateng having been ruled out for three months with a groin tear and Medhi Benatia still battling muscle problems after missing much of the campaign so far.