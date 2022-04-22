Jay Henderson optimistic Stephen Robinson can help develop his game at St Mirren

St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson is optimistic that Stephen Robinson can have a similar influence on his career as he did with the likes of David Turnbull and Allan Campbell.

Robinson helped develop the games of a number of young players at Motherwell including Celtic midfielder Turnbull, Luton’s Allan Campbell plus Rangers winger Jake Hastie and James Scott, who moved on to Hull.

Henderson has played all seven matches under Robinson after regaining his place in Jim Goodwin’s team around the turn of the year and he hopes to make progress like the former Motherwell academy graduates.

“The players you just mentioned have gone on to have good careers so I am just hoping I can follow that and he can put the faith in me that he put in them,” Henderson said ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash at home to Hibernian.

“That’s all I need as a player, someone to trust me and help me through the games and maybe mature me and teach me different styles of play, because the style under the new gaffer is a bit different.

“I just need to kick on and finish the rest of the season as best we can.

“I have been back playing wide and he has put his trust in me to be as attacking as I can and that’s music to my ears because that’s the type of player that I am.

“Something he has highlighted since he came in is working in the gym and that’s another aspect of my game that I need to get better at.

“It’s good that he is highlighting stuff like that and it will only help me.”