Jedinak stays quiet on FA charge over elbow

The Australia international caught his opponent during Palace's 3-1 win at Upton Park on Saturday.

Referee Mike Dean missed the incident during the game, but the FA subsequently charged Jedinak with violent conduct and he faces the possibility of a suspension.

Manager Alan Pardew suggested that his player was a victim of "trial by media", claiming worse incidents have passed without comment this season.

Jedinak refused to be drawn on whether he agreed with that assertion, while confirming the club had yet to decide whether the charge would be challenged.

'"I'm speaking with the club on our position and the best move going forward and hopefully we'll have a decision soon enough," he told radio station SEN1116.

Asked whether his punishment was trial by media, he added: "I have my opinion on it, it's one of those where it's a tricky situation.

"I don't know it works both ways. It's tricky to talk about it and how I actually feel, you can open up a can of worms. It's not easy, don't get me wrong."