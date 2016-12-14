Jeonbuk Motors 4 Mamelodi Sundowns 1: Asian champions claim Club World Cup fifth spot

Asian champions Jeonbuk Motors cruised to a 4-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in Wednesday's fifth-place play-off at the Club World Cup.

The South Korean side marched into a 3-0 lead by half-time and never looked likely to surrender their advantage, despite a stunning goal from Sundowns' Percy Tau.

Jeonbuk, who missed out on a semi-final against Real Madrid after being beaten 2-1 by America, were in command of proceedings in Osaka from the off and took the lead in the 18th minute through Kim Bo-kyung, who rifled high into the net after goalkeeper Denis Onyango parried a cross straight into his path.

Onyango was culpable for Jeonbuk's second, too. A clever free-kick routine allowed Ko Moo-yeol space to cut the ball back across the area from the byline, and Lee Jong-ho turned and fired home after the Sundowns keeper failed to intercept the ball.

A miserable first half for the CAF Champions League holders was compounded when Ricardo Nascimento intercepted a low cross from the right only to see the ball trickle agonisingly into the bottom corner, but they did give themselves some hope after the break when the lively Tau cut inside from the right and blasted a shot into the top corner with his left foot.

Onyango made two good saves to keep his side's faint hopes of a comeback alive, but when he came off his line and failed to claim Lee Jae-sung's corner, Kim Shin-wook was left with a simple header from six yards to add gloss to the scoreline.