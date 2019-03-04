Jermaine Jenas backs adaptable Tottenham to go all the way in Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took a huge step towards the quarter-finals with a 3-0 first-leg win at Wembley, and travel to Germany to protect their advantage on Tuesday.

Spurs have slumped recently, losing back-to-back Premier League games against Burnley and Chelsea before drawing with Arsenal in Saturday’s north London derby.

However, former White Hart Lane midfielder Jenas believes that Pochettino has built a side that's suited to European competition and can make a serious impact this season.

“I believe Tottenham have a squad of players that actually are more suited to playing in Europe, which is why they're able to produce incredible performances like they did in the first leg,” he told BT Sport.

“The great thing about this current Tottenham team is they have the ability to shut you out if they need to.

“Defensively, whether he goes with a back three of Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld - or even Jan at left wing-back, like we saw in the first leg - Mauricio Pochettino can make them really difficult to beat.

“Manchester City are the Premier League’s best chance of winning the whole thing still.

"But I put Tottenham and Liverpool in the same bracket. I think they’ve got an equal chance of going all the way.

“Liverpool have fallen off the pace and we’re not seeing the same dynamic edge that made them so scary last year and got them to the final.

“The beauty of Pochettino is that not only is his team so adaptable, but he can be adaptable as well, so you actually don’t know what you’re coming up against a lot of the time.

“They’ve definitely got a chance of winning the competition, as far as I’m concerned."