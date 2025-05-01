Quiz! Can you name every club Tottenham Hotspur have faced in Europe since 2006/07?

Spurs have had plenty of experience in Europe over the years

Time for a football quiz. Can you tell us everyone Tottenham Hotspur have played in Europe since 2006/07?

Spurs return to European action tonight, knowing that they can secure Champions League football with just three more wins in the Europa League.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed their most successful period in Europe since the turn of the millennium, reaching the Champions League group stages for the first time since the early 1960s in 2010, before reaching the final in 2019.

The North London outfit have tasted European success on two occasions, 1972 and 1984, beating Wolves and Anderlecht respectively to lift the UEFA Cup.

Following a barren spell of appearances leading up to 2006, Spurs have been an almost ever-present figure across UEFA's three club competitions, although they missed out last season after a difficult 2022/23 campaign.

With that in mind, can you name every Tottenham Hotspur have faced in European competitions since 2000? 91 clubs to name, 15 minutes on the clock.

