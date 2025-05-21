Quiz! Can you name the starting line up from Manchester United's 5-2 win over Tottenham in 2009?

Feel like you want to test your football knowledge? Well fear not, you're in the right place!

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo staple, as we bring you another customary quiz to whet your appetite ahead of the Europa League final.

We want to get you warmed up and in the mood so this is not a simple task…

You have unlimited time to name the team that started for Manchester United in their 5-2 demolition of Tottenham on 25 April, 2009.

The number of letters in their surname is given, but that is it!

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a legend of all Premier League knowledge.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

