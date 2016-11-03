Jese must work to fulfil PSG potential - Emery

Unai Emery has warned Jese Rodriguez that he must put in the hard yards to reach his full potential at Paris Saint-Germain.

Jese came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before breaking into the first team, but departed the Spanish capital for the Ligue 1 champions after struggling for first-team football at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the 23-year-old – who penned a five-year-deal at Parc des Princes – has found playing time hard to come by in Paris.

Jese has racked up just five Ligue 1 appearances thus far with only one of those as part of the starting line-up and reports suggest the forward is already contemplating his future at PSG.

But head coach Emery says that Jese will show his true talent if he works hard on the training ground.

In an interview with Radio Marca, he said: "I talk a lot with him [Jese].

"He has to work to show the potential that we know he has."

Emery also addressed rumours that Barcelona are contemplating a move for PSG full-back Serge Aurier, adding: "Aurier is very good, young, with a lot of potential.

"But he is with PSG."