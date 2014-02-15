Jese praises Ronaldo and Ancelotti ambition

The 20-year-old is a product of the club's youth system and has forced his way into the first team this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

And Jese, who has scored seven goals this term, paid tribute to the influence of Ancelotti and Ronaldo as Real continue to fight for silverware on three fronts.

"What has most impressed me about Cristiano Ronaldo and what I have most learned from him is the ambition that he has every day," he told Champions Magazine.

"Ancelotti is a winner that always wants his team to do better, and that's important. He has helped me to tactically position myself better."

Jese has scored in four of his last five games for Real, with Ancelotti's men in contention to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

He went on to state that his transition into a key fixture in Real's first team has been seamless and that the squad are gradually getting to the peak of their form.

"Every time an academy player moves up to the first team, everyone looks after him and makes him feel welcome; everyone has helped me a lot," he continued.

"I'm fine with (the pressure) as there is a lot of support. The fans are very demanding and you're under the microscope every single game - not only the academy players, but also those who have been in the team for a while.

"We do the best we can, and we're getting there."