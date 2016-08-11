Jese ready for Zlatan comparisons after Ronaldo apprenticeship

Jese Rodriguez made light of any forthcoming comparisons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he begins life at Paris Saint-Germain.

Jese became PSG's fifth close-season signing this week in a deal with Real Madrid reported to be worth €25million.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year contract and, as a forward, he will be called upon to help fill the void left by the club's all-time record scorer Ibrahimovic.

As the enigmatic Sweden striker begins the latest chapter of his career at Manchester United, Jese joked that measuring up to the greats of the game was something he became accustomed to at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The comparison with Zlatan Ibrahimovic? No, it's not hard," he told L'Equipe. "You know, in Madrid, others compared me to Cristiano Ronaldo."

Jese added: "I do not want to compare myself with these great players.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought the club to a very high international level. He did a lot of things.

"I come to work, to bring my qualities and to help the team achieve its goals."

PSG began the Unai Emery era with a resounding 4-1 win over Lyon in the Trophee des Champions last weekend and they launch their bid for a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title at Bastia on Friday.