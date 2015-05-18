Jesus lauds Benfica unity

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus congratulated his players for what he described as a deserved Primeira Liga title on Sunday.

A 0-0 draw at Vitoria Guimaraes saw Benfica secure their 34th top-flight title with a game to spare in the league.

Porto may yet finish level on points with Benfica, but the latter hold the tie-breaker on goal difference in matches between the two teams.

Jesus lauded his team and said their unity was the key ingredient to their success.

"What comes to mind is to have worked for Benfica's goals, always respecting our opponents," he said.

"We played well in the first 45 minutes, in which we could have scored several goals.

"For everything we worked during the season, these players deserve this championship. We are a family and our union gave us the title.

"The players and fans are to be congratulated, as well as the whole Benfica structure."

Defender Luisao was delighted with title number 34 for the club, who have now won seven more than rivals Porto.

"This 34th title means a lot. I’m very proud of this club and of the supporters," he said.

"We are one and that shows on the pitch. We worked very hard throughout the season."