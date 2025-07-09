Liverpool fans can grab 50% off their title-winning 2024/25 shirt

Liverpool's 2024/25 season saw them reclaim the Premier League title as they were crowned champions of England for the 20th time.

Arne Slot enjoyed a stunning first season in charge at Anfield, as the Reds wrapped up the title with four games remaining and would finish ten points ahead of runners-up Arsenal.

It was a campaign that no Liverpool fan will forget and is often the case for a title-winning season, fans will be desperate to get their hands on the home shirt from that campaign.

Liverpool's 2024/25 shirt will be the final one of the club's Nike kit deal, with the club moving to a partnership with Adidas later this summer.

Ahead of that, fans will be able to get a massive saving on that shirt, as Nike have reduced it from £84.99 to £42.49 on their website.

That's a discount of 50 per cent and the perfect way for Reds fans to celebrate what has been an emotional season.

