Jesus Navas rolls back the years to help Spain beat Faroe Islands

Jesus Navas fired his first international goal in six years as Spain thrashed the Faroe Islands 4-1 to stay top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Sevilla winger Navas has come in from the cold under new Spain boss Luis Enrique, earning his first caps in five years.

And the 33-year-old bagged his first Spain goal since a 2-2 draw with Chile in September 2013 as Enrique’s men strolled to victory in Torshavn.

Navas, Sergio Ramos, Jose Gaya and an own goal from goalkeeper Teitur Gestson sealed Spain’s third straight win in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Klaemint Olsen turned in a smart strike for the Faroes, but the hosts were ultimately outclassed and forced to bow to Spain’s supremacy.

The two teams shared the same hotel in the build-up to this match, but once on the field the Spaniards left their hosts behind.

The rowdy home crowd partied to the strains of the Tetris theme belted out by a brass band, but quickly had any designs on celebrations quashed by the visitors.

Ramos headed home Isco’s corner in just the fifth minute, to put Spain ahead with his 19th international goal.

The Real Madrid defender almost doubled his own and his side’s tally with another threatening header, only for home skipper Atli Gregersen to nod the ball off the line.

Spain kept pressing however, and Navas swept home in style to cap a flowing move, latching onto Iago Aspas’ neat through-ball before driving into the net.

The Faroes rallied from nowhere, however, and bagged just reward for a threatening cameo.

Defender Odmar Faero lost his marker before glancing a corner into the six-yard box, allowing striker Olsen to flick home on the turn, outmuscling the Spanish defence.

All that good work was undone just three minutes later though, as goalkeeper Gestson bumbled the ball into his own net.

Isco cut in off the left, whipped a ball onto the far post – and the rebound hit the stranded keeper and bobbled over the line.

That piece of rotten luck effectively ended any further Faroes resistance, with Spain trotting to the break without precious few problems.

Isco drew a neat save from Gestson as Spain pressed once more, but the teams turned around with the visitors 3-1 to the good and in total control.

The second half proved little more than processional for the Spaniards, with Gaya lobbing home for a fine first international goal.

Replacement Marco Asensio’s defence-splitting pass handed Gaya the chance, but his cool finish wrapped up a solid night’s work for Enrique’s men.