Johan Cruyff: Football gives me joy amid cancer battle

Former Barcelona, Ajax and Netherlands star Johan Cruyff said it is "all hands on deck" as he battles to overcome lung cancer.

Cruyff was diagnosed with cancer last month and the 68-year-old has since undergone treatment.

Writing in his column for De Telegraaf, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner said football helped take his mind off the serious illness.

"We are well underway with my illness. It is all hands on deck," said Cruyff.

"Thinking and talking about football gives me a lot of joy and takes my mind of worrying about the illness.

"The exceptional medical staff have finished their preparations and we are now going into a new phase, knowing that a lot of excellent work has been done."

Cruyff helped Barca and Ajax to trophies as a player and a coach throughout his illustrious career.

As coach, Cruyff led Barca to four consecutive La Liga titles between 1990 and 1994.