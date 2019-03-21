John Metgod leaves Nottingham Forest board for UAE coaching role

Nottingham Forest director John Metgod has left the club to become assistant coach of the United Arab Emirates.

Metgod, 61, a former Forest player, was appointed to the Forest board in the summer of 2017.

“Nottingham Forest director John Metgod has left the club to take up a new role in international football as from 1st April 2019,” Forest said on their official website.

“The Dutchman now departs the club by mutual consent to take on a new role as assistant coach of the UAE national team.”

Former Holland midfielder Metgod spent three years at Forest as a player during the 1980s before moving on to Tottenham.

He has had two spells as manager of Dutch club Excelsior, has twice been assistant boss at Feyenoord and has also spent time as a coach at Derby and Portsmouth.

He will now link up with former Holland manager Bert van Marwijk, who took over as UAE boss on Wednesday.

“I have very much enjoyed my time at the club and I would like to wish Martin (O’Neill) and the team the best of luck for the remainder of the season,” Metgod said.

“Everyone knows about my love for the people at the club and in the city so this was a very difficult decision for me.

“However the opportunity to get back on the grass and the day-to-day involvement with the football department is a role I have started to miss, so this opportunity appealed to me greatly.”