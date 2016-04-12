Johnson appeals six-year prison sentence

Adam Johnson has lodged an appeal against his six-year prison sentence.

The former Sunderland and England winger was sentenced last month having been found guilty by a jury of one charge of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl at Bradford Crown Court.

Johnson, who had already pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and one of grooming, has already begun an appeal against that conviction.

An official at Bradford Crown Court confirmed to Omnisport that the 28-year-old has now applied for a review of his six-year prison sentence.

On the Adam Johnson's Appeal Fight Facebook page, set up by his sister Faye, a post said: "Adam's appeal against his sentence has now been lodged! Thanks everyone for your support it means a lot!"

Johnson had his contract terminated by Sunderland after his guilty plea.