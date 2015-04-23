Johnson charged with underage sex offences

The England international was arrested last month on suspicion of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl and subsequently bailed.

A Durham Constabulary statement read: "Adam Johnson, a professional footballer aged 27 from Castle Eden, County Durham has this afternoon been charged with three offences of sexual activity with a child under 16 years old, plus one offence of grooming.

"Johnson was initially arrested on Monday, 2nd March and was charged after he answered his police bail today at Peterlee police station.

"He will appear at the magistrates court in Peterlee on the morning of Wednesday, May 20th."

Johnson was initially suspended by Sunderland pending the outcome of the investigation, but he has since returned to action, making three substitute appearances under Dick Advocaat.