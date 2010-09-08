Johnson craving England starting role

England’s outstanding display in Basle on Tuesday night was dampened by Theo Walcott’s early withdrawal due to a suspected ankle injury, but substitute Johnson turned on the style and scored the second goal in a 3–1 win.

The ex-Middlesbrough man now hopes he has done enough to prove to Fabio Capello he can be considered for a regular starting spot in midfield after his solid displays, this after being overlooked by the Italian for the ill-fated World Cup 2010 squad.

Speaking after the Tuesday night fixture Johnson admitted it was disappointing not to start having come off the bench to score against Bulgaria, but planned to take his substitute role by storm.

“The aim is to make a contribution. You're disappointed not to be starting. You want to do your best when you come on and try to push to get into the starting XI.”

Johnson has impressed in his 19 appearances for City since his January move and says it is up to Capello to give him the opportunity to reproduce his fine club form at international level, adding to his two caps.

“I've got a couple of goals to show my efforts but it's up to the manager."

By Chris Cox

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums