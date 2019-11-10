Johnson labels Brownhill ‘a superstar in the making’ after winner at Cardiff

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson believes Josh Brownhill has the potential to become a ‘superstar’ after his stunning strike secured victory over rivals Cardiff.

The Robins captain’s second-half goal sent his side into the play-off places heading into the international break.

He almost setup an early opener after pouncing on Neil Etheridge’s wayward clearance, but Aden Flint scrambled back to block Marley Watkins’ shot.

But the midfielder scored a stunning winner from range to win it for Bristol City.

“That was a proper away performance, people were putting their bodies on the line and competing for every challenge,” said Johnson.

“The match lacked a bit of quality but the absolutely unbelievable moment of quality was Josh Brownhill’s strike.

“I could see when I first took him to Barnsley on loan that he was a superstar in the making. He has to go down as one of the value signings in Bristol City’s history.

“He still has slight areas he needs to improve on and he knows that. But in terms of workrate and honesty – he can tackle, he gets up and down and he’s bright in terms of his football brain.

“He epitomises what I want a Lee Johnson Bristol City identity to be.

“I still think there is improvement to be made. The better statistic for me is that we have only been beaten once in 14 games. To do that in the Championship is tough – especially when we have had some top players out. I think our performances have grown as the season has gone on.”

Warnock’s side felt they were harshly denied a penalty when Nathan Baker tugged at Flint’s shirt as he tried to meet Marlon Pack’s corner.

But they went within inches of taking the lead moments later when Junior Hoilett struck the bar from 25 yards out.

The Bristol woodwork was shaking again just before the hour mark after Leandro Bacuna unleashed a powerful effort from range that beat Daniel Bentley but clipped the top of the bar.

But Brownhill showed them how it was done when he sent a dipping strike over Etheridge and into the back of the net to seal a derby triumph.

The defeat meant it was more derby day woe for Warnock two weeks on from their loss at the hands of South Wales rivals Swansea.

Their miserable run of one victory from their last six matches leaves them in 14th place, seven points adrift of Johnson’s Robins.

But Warnock feels his side were unlucky to see their unbeaten home run this season come to an abrupt halt.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t got three points,” said Warnock. “But that’s football, that’s the Championship, it’s about the fine margins.

“You need a bit of luck, we hit the bar three times and Flint should have had a penalty, but it depends what referee you get.

“I can’t remember them causing us too much trouble, They had some pretty patterns at times but it’s a hell of a strike.

“Our bad run comes down to not taking chances really. The only thing I could fault is that we could have got out quicker to block the shot, even though it’s a brilliant shot.

“We have to try and get an away record going, that’s the thing. Home form will be OK, but away from home we have got to get three points, not play well and get one point. That’s the priority now for the club and the lads.”