Joining Roma an 'easy decision' - Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny says that joining Roma on a season-long loan from Arsenal was "an easy decision".

The Poland international goalkeeper joined the Serie A outfit after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, and he is determined to prove his quality by securing regular first-team football in both the Italian domestic fixtures and the UEFA Champions League.

He said: "It was an easy decision to join Roma; it is one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

"For me to have an opportunity to come here for at least a year and show my qualities in a difficult league and the Champions League also, it is a fantastic experience. I think any player would be very proud to represent this club."

Szczesny admits he has not been guaranteed that he will be Rudi Garcia's first choice at the Stadio Olimpico.

Having found himself up against David Ospina and Petr Cech in the competition for a starting place at Arsenal, Szczesny will now contest for his spot at Roma with Morgan de Sanctis, who is 13 years his senior.

On his chances of being selected, he said: "I don't know. It's the manager's decision with how he is going to rotate the goalkeepers. I just hope I can earn my place in training.

"Playing games gives you a lot of experience and I believe I have plenty of it at such a young age. I hope I can use some of it to have a very good season here at Roma."

The 25-year-old is still wanted at Arsenal in the long-term future, according to manager Arsene Wenger, but Szczesny is hoping to establish himself in his season in Italy.

He added: "I don't know the outlook of the future. I'm very passionate about football and from what I've seen in the last few days in Italy, all the fans are very passionate so I'm sure I will have a good relationship with the fans.

"I love to celebrate when we win and I get down when we lose. I love winning. That's what fans love the most, players who love to win."