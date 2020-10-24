Jonathan Afolabi goal delivers first win of the season for Dundee

Jonathan Afolabi scored the only goal as Dundee edged out Morton 1-0 to claim their first win of the Scottish Championship season.

The deadlock was broken after just four minutes at the Kilmac Stadium, when Jordan Marshall’s cross into the box was volleyed home from close range by Afolabi.

Markus Fjortoft tried to pull the Ton level after 49 minutes but his header was cleared off the line by former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam, while the visitors’ task was made even harder 15 minutes from time when Robbie Muirhead was shown a red card having been booked twice in as many minutes, both for dissent.

Fjortoft again came close soon after but his header landed just wide of the target as Dundee held on for maximum points.