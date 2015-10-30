Jones apologises after shoving referee

Jermaine Jones has apologised for his behaviour towards referee Mark Geiger after reacting badly to a stoppage-time decision.

The USA international charged at the official and shoved him after a handball shout against Sean Franklin was turned down with his New England Revolution trailing DC United 2-1 in the dying moments.

The 33-year-old midfielder was shown a second yellow card for his actions as the Revolution crashed out of the 2015 MLS play-offs in the knockout stage and Jones later regretted his outburst.

"I apologise for the situation and what I did after," he said.

"I apologise, for a national-team player and all that kind of stuff, it cannot happen, and I’m sorry for that. But, who knows me knows that I hate to lose and I would not go crazy if I'm not 100 per cent sure that’s a penalty.

"From man to man, to Geiger, I would say I'm sorry for what happened, and it won't happen again."

Despite his remorse, however, Jones – who has 54 caps for USA – maintains the official made the incorrect call.

"I think everybody who came today could see it, it was 100 per cent a penalty," he added.

"My passion then after maybe went a little bit high, but I think it’s normal. It's only two minutes to go, and then you’re out.

"For what happened after, I would say I’m sorry, maybe because I play with the national team it cannot happen, but it happened.

"People who know me, they know that I’m not a good loser. In that moment I was really upset, I think if you give Scotty [Caldwell]’s penalty, you have to give this penalty, too."

A Caldwell handball led to a DC penalty, which was missed by Chris Rolfe before the forward netted an 83rd-minute winner.