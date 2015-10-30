Jones apologises after shoving referee
USA international midfielder Jermaine Jones regrets his actions after pushing referee Mark Geiger.
Jermaine Jones has apologised for his behaviour towards referee Mark Geiger after reacting badly to a stoppage-time decision.
The USA international charged at the official and shoved him after a handball shout against Sean Franklin was turned down with his New England Revolution trailing DC United 2-1 in the dying moments.
The 33-year-old midfielder was shown a second yellow card for his actions as the Revolution crashed out of the 2015 MLS play-offs in the knockout stage and Jones later regretted his outburst.
"I apologise for the situation and what I did after," he said.
"I apologise, for a national-team player and all that kind of stuff, it cannot happen, and I’m sorry for that. But, who knows me knows that I hate to lose and I would not go crazy if I'm not 100 per cent sure that’s a penalty.
"From man to man, to Geiger, I would say I'm sorry for what happened, and it won't happen again."
Despite his remorse, however, Jones – who has 54 caps for USA – maintains the official made the incorrect call.
"I think everybody who came today could see it, it was 100 per cent a penalty," he added.
"My passion then after maybe went a little bit high, but I think it’s normal. It's only two minutes to go, and then you’re out.
"For what happened after, I would say I’m sorry, maybe because I play with the national team it cannot happen, but it happened.
"People who know me, they know that I’m not a good loser. In that moment I was really upset, I think if you give Scotty [Caldwell]’s penalty, you have to give this penalty, too."
A Caldwell handball led to a DC penalty, which was missed by Chris Rolfe before the forward netted an 83rd-minute winner.
