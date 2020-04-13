Jordon Forster expresses pride after raising £5,000 for the NHS
By PA Staff
Dundee defender Jordon Forster claimed he had never been prouder after raising £5,000 for the NHS by auctioning off some personal Scottish Cup memorabilia.
The centre-back sold his 2013 runners-up medal and the jersey he wore in Hibernian’s 3-0 final defeat by Celtic in aid of NHS Charities Together.
Writing on Instagram, the 26-year-old former Plymouth and Cheltenham player said: “I want to thank everyone single person that showed an interest in my top and medal, the amount of kind messages I have received has been amazing. People have really showed they want to do good!
“I also want to thank the person who bought them for an amazing £5000. They have asked to remain anonymous and I will respect that but I’m hugely grateful.
“This is right up there with the proudest day of my life, I hope I have made even the smallest difference to help the NHS!
“Finally, stay safe and take care of each other.”
