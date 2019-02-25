Jose Mourinho has his say on "sad" Kepa-Sarri incident

Sarri was left furious when his goalkeeper refused to be substituted late in extra time ahead of a penalty shootout, which Manchester City won 4-3 despite Kepa saving Leroy Sane’s spot-kick.

Chelsea's manager said after the game that it had been a misunderstanding related to the goalkeeper’s condition, after he suffered cramps towards the end of the game.

Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United in December and has had two separate spells in charge at Stamford Bridge, gave his thoughts on what he described as a ‘sad’ incident.

“Luckily a situation like this has never happened to me,” he told DAZN.

“But I understand both sides. On the one hand there is a goalkeeper who wants to show his personality and wants to help the team at a decisive moment like a penalty shoot-out.

“On the other hand, he has put the manager and his staff in a fragile situation. Even Caballero, who should’ve come on, has ended up in a situation that had nothing to do with him. It’s a very sad situation.”