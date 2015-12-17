Jovetic has no regrets leaving 'easier' Premier League

Stevan Jovetic has no regrets about leaving Manchester City for Inter, despite feeling the Premier League is easier to play in than the Serie A.

The Montenegrin forward signed for City from Fiorentina in 2013 for £22million but would quickly become frustrated with a lack of playing time, having only featured in 39 games in all competitions over two seasons, scoring 11 goals.

"When I was fit they didn't play me, when I scored I went off after a maximum of 60 minutes and it's difficult," Jovetic told Undici.

"I had a normal relationship with [Manchester City manager Manuel] Pellegrini, we never argued.

"It was just that I deserved to play more. I thought that then and I thought that now.

"I like the Premer League. It's easier to play there than in Italy, where there is little space."

Jovetic is on an 18-month loan deal at Inter, where he has scored four goals in 12 games.