Judge adjourns bid to wind up Bury

A judge has adjourned a bid to wind up Bury.

Judge Mark Mullen analysed Bury’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday after being told that the club had tax debts.

Lawyers representing HM Revenue and Customs had made an application to wind up the Shakers, who were founded in 1885.

The EFL expelled Bury in August after bosses failed to show they could pay debts (Peter Byrne/PA)

The judge said he would reconsider the case on October 30.

In June, the judge had heard that Bury owed nearly £1million in tax and had other debts.

The Shakers won promotion to Sky Bet League One last season, but English Football League (EFL) officials expelled the club in August after bosses failed to show they could pay debts.